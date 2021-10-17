Video: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Yells 'I Still Own You' at Bears Fans After Rushing TD

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Packers have dominated the Bears since Aaron Rodgers took over as Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2008, and the three-time MVP made sure Chicago fans heard what he had to say after scoring a touchdown late in Sunday's game.

Rodgers helped put the Packers up 24-14 on the Bears in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game at Soldier Field with a rushing touchdown. As he celebrated in front of the Chicago crowd, he shouted, "I still own you."

Entering Sunday's game, Rodgers had a 20-5 record against the Bears and hadn't lost to Chicago since a 24-17 loss in 2018.

The 37-year-old also entered Sunday's contest with 55 passing touchdowns against the Bears, which is the most of any team he has played against. To be fair, he had also thrown 10 interceptions against Chicago, which is also the most of any team he's played in his career.

Those numbers aren't necessarily surprising, though, with the Packers playing the Bears twice every year in the NFC North.

Rodgers only had one rushing touchdown against the Bears before Sunday's game.