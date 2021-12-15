Luka Doncic Will Be Out Until at Least Next Week with Ankle Injury, Mavs' Kidd Says

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is expected to remain sidelined for at least next week, head coach Jason Kidd said on Wednesday.

Per NBA reporter Marc Stein, Doncic will stay in Dallas this weekend to undergo treatment for left ankle soreness that has caused him to miss the past three games. The Mavericks will be traveling for a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Doncic has been hobbled since spraining his left ankle on Nov. 15. He was forced to miss the next three games before making his return, but the soreness persisted. He was also absent for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 4 to rest his ankle.

The Slovenian is Dallas' most important player. He leads the team with 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game this season, and no other Mavericks player averages more than 20 points. Dallas is 2-4 in the games he has missed.

During his young career, Doncic has established himself as one of the most prolific offensive players in the NBA. Through four seasons, he has averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists. However, he struggles with shooting efficiency, as he has a career three-point field-goal percentage of 33.1.

The Mavericks will have a hard time replacing the two-time All-Star's production in his absence. Kristaps Porzingis will likely be relied on to handle the scoring load. He's second on the team with 19.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Fourth-year point guard Jalen Brunson will take over the ball-handling duties. The Villanova product is in the middle of the best season of his career, with averages of 14.4 points and 4.8 assists. Veteran point guard Trey Burke will also likely see more playing time while Doncic recovers.