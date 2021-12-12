Tyron Woodley on Jake Paul Boxing Fight: 'I Can't Leave Any Doubt' for the Judges

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Tyron Woodley knows he can't afford to mess around in the ring in his second go-round with Jake Paul.

"I just feel like, definitely, I can't leave any doubt," the former UFC champion said to TMZ Sports.

Woodley replaced Tommy Fury for Saturday's event in Tampa, Florida, after Fury broke a rib and experienced a chest infection. Now, Woodley has an opportunity to avenge his August defeat to Paul by split decision.

The 39-year-old delivered an underwhelming performance this past summer. Outside of a left hand in the fourth round, he didn't apply much pressure to Paul and ultimately landed 19 fewer punches.

It looked like Woodley would be denied a rematch despite fulfilling the terms of their handshake agreement. Fate intervened instead, and he's clearly savoring the chance to be the first opponent to knock Paul out.