Tyron Woodley Posts Photo of 'I Love Jake Paul' Tattoo Ahead of Possible Rematch

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Tyron Woodley has followed through on his bet with Jake Paul by getting a tattoo on his middle finger:

"I love you son. Now come and get this ass whippin cause i heard you been talking back to your elders," Woodley wrote on Instagram.

Paul and Woodley originally made the tattoo bet ahead of their August bout.

"Let’s make a new bet right now," Paul said to Woodley during a promotional event. "Let’s make a new bet—if I beat you, you have to get ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattooed on you. But if you beat me, I get ‘I love Tyron Woodley’ tattooed on me, and you have to post it on your Instagram feed."

Paul went on to beat the former UFC superstar by split decision.

Woodley is seeking a rematch with the YouTube star, but Paul had said failing to live up to the tattoo bet was enough for him to move on.

"I'm leaving Tyron in the past," Paul said. "He didn't live up to the bet—he didn't get the tattoo. So, the rematch just doesn't make sense anymore."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Perhaps Woodley honoring the agreement will be enough for the two sides to come back for a second bout.