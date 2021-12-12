Draymond Green: Steph Curry's Chase of NBA Record Isn't Negatively Affecting Warriors

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Stephen Curry is in the midst of a miserable shooting slump as he prepares to pass Ray Allen as the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers, but Draymond Green does not think the chase is hurting the Warriors.

"I think it's hanging over the world," Green told reporters. "I think we all want to see it. But if you're asking me if it's negatively affecting the team, no."

Curry has made only nine of 31 attempts from three-point range over the last two games, a win over the Portland Traill Blazers and a loss Saturday to the Philadelphia 76ers.

"If you take away the context of these last couple games, I played the exact same way," Curry said Saturday. "I just got to make shots and understand the opposition's not going to want that to happen on their own floor. And they defend accordingly so I think for the most part try to keep it out of my head and just play basketball and just take the shots I normally take, play the game I normally do."

The Sixers deployed Matisse Thybulle on Curry for most of Saturday night, with the young swingman able to use his length and athleticism to alter shots and get through screens.

Curry is six three-pointers away from tying Allen and seven away from passing the Hall of Famer heading into Monday's away game against the Indiana Pacers.