NFL Rumors: Ex-Panthers OC Joe Brady Has Been Contacted by NFL Teams amid CFB Buzz

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady has been contacted by "multiple NFL teams" following his firing by Carolina, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Brady would rather continue coaching at the professional level rather than moving back down to the college ranks.

Brady's desire—or lack thereof—to coach in college seems evident by how quickly he moved on from LSU. The 32-year-old spent one season as the Tigers' passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach before jumping at the Panthers' offer.

His abrupt departure from Carolina, however, raised questions over whether other NFL teams would jump at the chance to hire him straight away in another meaningful role.

Just about any offensive coach can look good when he has Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase at his disposal. Perhaps Brady's star rose too quickly.

To be sure, though, the fact the Panthers are averaging the fourth-fewest yards per game (308.7) isn't solely down to Brady.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After appearing in just three games in 2020, Christian McCaffrey wasn't the same running back in 2021 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. That compounded the team's general inconsistency at quarterback.

The Athletic's Joseph Person posited how firing Brady might have been Matt Rhule's last card to play before the Carolina Panthers head coach is ultimately held accountable for the team's performance.

It's unclear whether the NFL interest in Brady is centered around potential coordinator roles or if he'd work a little lower down the ladder. Given his age, he has plenty of time to rebound from his firing and rebuild his coaching stock.