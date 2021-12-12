WWE's The Miz Defends Baker Mayfield; '100%' Thinks Browns Will Go to Super Bowl 56

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Many in Cleveland have given up on Baker Mayfield as a franchise quarterback.

But the Browns quarterback still has a fan in The Miz.

"He's injured. Like he's injured," Miz told TMZ Sports. "He's not playing to his highest caliber because he's injured. I mean, how good are you when you're injured, you know what I mean?"

The WWE Superstar said modern fans are too eager to get rid of quarterbacks and there is a reward in being patient.

"You kind of got to stick with people and be like, 'Look, this is our guy.' It's one thing, like, I remember a team that wasn't 6-6 that didn't win a game an entire season and I was still on the bandwagon."

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Mayfield will undergo offseason surgery on the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He has been playing with a harness for several weeks.

Miz has been a faithful Browns fan his whole life growing up in Cleveland. The two-time Grand Slam champion says he still "100 percent" believes a Super Bowl is coming back to his hometown this February.

The Browns are 6-6 heading into Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens and would miss the playoffs if the season ended today.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).