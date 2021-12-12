NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers Like Cavs' Collin Sexton amid Turner, Sabonis, LeVert Buzz

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The Indiana Pacers reportedly like Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton as a potential return in a trade for Caris LeVert, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Indiana reportedly sees the 22-year-old as a "terrific scorer, though the Pacers have not yet brought him up in the discussions they've had with Cleveland's executives."

Sexton is out for the season with a torn meniscus in his left knee, but the Pacers could take a long-term approach after a 12-16 start to the year. The team is reportedly considering becoming a seller before the Feb. 10 trade deadline while taking calls on LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, per Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic.

Cleveland (16-12) is seeking its first playoff appearance since 2018 and could use a proven shooting guard like LeVert to replace Sexton in the lineup.

