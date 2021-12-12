X

    No. 10 Kentucky Upset by Unranked Notre Dame Despite Oscar Tshiebwe's 25 Points

    Adam WellsDecember 12, 2021

    AP Photo/Robert Franklin

    The upsets keep coming in men's college basketball, with the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats being the latest team to fall.

    Notre Dame upset Kentucky 66-62 at Purcell Pavilion on Saturday. Oscar Tshiebwe did his best to carry the Wildcats with 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field.

    Blake Wesley hit the go-ahead shot for Notre Dame with 11.7 seconds remaining. Dane Goodwin put the exclamation point on the win with a dunk as time expired. 

