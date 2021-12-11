Stars' Ben Bishop Won't Return to NHL Because of Degenerative Knee Injury

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop won't return to the NHL because of a degenerative knee injury, general manager Jim Nill told the Dallas Morning News' Matthew DeFranks on Saturday.

"It's no secret, he has a degenerative knee injury, and he went down there, he wanted to be a big part of this. He wanted to do everything he could to get back," Nill said. "In the end, by going through the process, going down there and playing, he found out that it's the end of his career."

The 35-year-old underwent surgery last year to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The news comes after Bishop had been on a conditioning stint with the AHL's Texas Stars. He appeared in his first game since August 2020 on Thursday and gave up eight goals on 34 shots.

Bishop had been one of the most successful goaltenders in the NHL since entering the league during the 2008-09 season as a member of the St. Louis Blues. He appeared in 13 games for the Blues before being traded to the Ottawa Senators before the 2011-12 season.

The former third-round pick spent a season-and-a-half in Ottawa before being traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2012-13 season. He spent about four seasons in Tampa Bay before joining the Los Angeles Kings during the 2016-17 season and later the Stars.

Bishop appeared in 413 career games over his 11-year career, compiling a 222-128-36 record, 2.32 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He was a two-time All-Star and three-time Vezina Trophy finalist.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

One of Bishop's best seasons came during the 2015-16 campaign when he went 35-21-4 with a 2.06 GAA, .926 SV% and six shutouts as a member of the Lightning.

Bishop is in the fifth year of a six-year, $29.5 million deal. He is expected to meet with the media Tuesday morning.

The Stars have primarily relied on Braden Holtby and Jake Oettinger in net this year. Dallas is sixth in the Central Division with a 13-9-2 record.