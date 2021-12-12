Joel Embiid, 76ers Beat Warriors 102-93 as Stephen Curry Chases 3-Point Record

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers scored their biggest win of the season with a 102-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia came into this game still searching for a level of consistency this season. The Sixers were coming off a 22-point home loss to the Utah Jazz. They lost 10 of their past 16 games after starting the season 8-2.

The Warriors have been cruising all season, but they are starting to show some signs of vulnerability. They are 3-3 in their past six games after starting the year 18-2.

Stephen Curry's pursuit of the all-time three-point record will continue after a rough night. The two-time NBA MVP finished with just 18 points on 6-of-20 shooting. Jordan Poole was the Warriors' best scoring option with a team-high 23 points in 37 minutes.

Philadelphia got the win thanks to a 32-20 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter. Depth hasn't been an asset for head coach Doc Rivers this season, but he got quality contributions from his starters and bench.

The Sixers had five players finish with at least 10 points, including four starters. Joel Embiid made all 11 of his free-throw attempts and led all scorers with 26 points.

Notable Game Stats

Joel Embiid (PHI): 26 points (7-of-16 FG), 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Tobias Harris (PHI): 16 points (4-of-9 FG), 9 rebounds

Tyrese Maxey (PHI): 14 points (5-of-10 FG), 2 assists, 2 blocks

Stephen Curry (GS): 18 points (6-of-20 FG), 9 rebounds, 5 assists

Jordan Poole (GS): 23 points (7-of-14 FG), 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Andrew Wiggins (GS): 20 points (8-of-14 FG), 4 rebounds, 4 assists

What's Next?

The Warriors will continue their Eastern Conference road trip Monday at 7 p.m. ET against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The 76ers will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

