Georgetown Names Home Court After Late Coach John Thompson Jr.

Mitchell Layton

Prior to Saturday's men's basketball game between the Georgetown Hoyas and Syracuse Orange at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Georgetown honored late former head coach John Thompson Jr.

In memory of Thompson, Georgetown changed the name of the court at Capital One Arena to John Thompson Jr. Court:

Thompson, who died last year at the age of 78, was Georgetown's head coach for 27 seasons from 1972-99.

Thompson is a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Under Thompson's leadership, the Hoyas went 596-239 and reached the NCAA tournament 20 times.

Georgetown made it to the national championship game three times in a four-year stretch from 1982-85, winning the national title in 1984.

Fittingly, the star player from that team, New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, was on hand for Saturday's game, as he has been Georgetown's head coach since the 2017-18 season.

Georgetown beat Syracuse 79-75 on Saturday, overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit, to improve to 5-4 on the season.