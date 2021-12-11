Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Enters Health and Safety Protocols, Won't Play vs. Jazz

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced.

Kuzma had not missed a game this season before being ruled out Saturday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.