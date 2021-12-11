Bill Russell's Celtics, Olympic Memorabilia Sells for More Than $5.3M at Auction

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Bill Russell's Boston Celtics and Olympic memorabilia sold for more than $5.3 million at an auction held at TD Garden on Friday night, per The Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Here are some of the items sold and their prices:

1969 NBA Finals Game 7 jersey: $1,116,250.

First championship ring: $705,000.

1956 Olympic gold medal: $587,500.



Five NBA MVP trophies: $1,313,500.

The auction featured 429 items from Russell's career. In addition to what was mentioned above, a page from his scrapbook signed by Jackie Robinson sold for $94,000.

Some of the proceeds are being donated to MENTOR, which aims "to close the mentoring gap and drive equity through quality mentoring relationships for young people," and to Boston Celtics United for Social Justice.

Russell, a Hall of Famer, spent his entire 13-year career with the Celtics, winning 11 NBA titles and five MVP awards and being named to 12 All-Star teams.