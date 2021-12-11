X

    Bill Russell's Celtics, Olympic Memorabilia Sells for More Than $5.3M at Auction

    Erin WalshDecember 11, 2021

    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Bill Russell's Boston Celtics and Olympic memorabilia sold for more than $5.3 million at an auction held at TD Garden on Friday night, per The Associated Press (h/t ESPN). 

    Here are some of the items sold and their prices:

    • 1969 NBA Finals Game 7 jersey: $1,116,250. 
    • First championship ring: $705,000.
    • 1956 Olympic gold medal: $587,500.
    • Five NBA MVP trophies: $1,313,500. 
    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

    The jersey worn by Bill Russell in Game 7 of the 1969 NBA Finals has sold in the <a href="https://twitter.com/HuntAuctions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@huntauctions</a> sale for $1.1 million. <a href="https://t.co/2M332W90ME">pic.twitter.com/2M332W90ME</a>

    Nick Zaccardi @nzaccardi

    That’s more than Miracle on Ice gold medals have sold for (that I’ve seen). Well shy of the Olympic gold medal record: One of Jesse Owens' four golds from the 1936 Berlin Games sold for $1,466,574 in 2013.

    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

    Amazing Bill Russell worn fleece warmup sells for $94,000 in <a href="https://twitter.com/HuntAuctions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@huntauctions</a> sale. <br><br>The most iconic warmup in all of sports. <a href="https://t.co/7e8fEoIQCE">pic.twitter.com/7e8fEoIQCE</a>

    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

    Bill Russell's 1957 championship ring -- his first of 11 -- sold just now at <a href="https://twitter.com/HuntAuctions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HuntAuctions</a> for $705,000.<br><br>Earlier this week, <a href="https://twitter.com/SHAQ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SHAQ</a> said "nobody will be able to outbid me."<br><br>Auction house not commenting if Shaq was the winner. <a href="https://t.co/h4a0PpKlr0">pic.twitter.com/h4a0PpKlr0</a>

    The auction featured 429 items from Russell's career. In addition to what was mentioned above, a page from his scrapbook signed by Jackie Robinson sold for $94,000.

    Some of the proceeds are being donated to MENTOR, which aims "to close the mentoring gap and drive equity through quality mentoring relationships for young people," and to Boston Celtics United for Social Justice.

    Russell, a Hall of Famer, spent his entire 13-year career with the Celtics, winning 11 NBA titles and five MVP awards and being named to 12 All-Star teams. 

