Lakers Trade Rumors: Myles Turner of Interest to LA; No Significant Talks with Pacers

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly expressed some interest in acquiring Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner via trade.

According to Scott Agness on the Fieldhouse Files podcast, the Lakers and Pacers have had "some talks" regarding Turner, and the Charlotte Hornets are also known to have checked in on Turner "several times."

Agness added that Turner hasn't been involved in "consistent" trade talks, however, meaning nothing appears to be imminent.

Turner trade rumors have been a hot topic of conversation ever since Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic reported that the Pacers are "moving toward a rebuild."

Charania and Kravitz also noted that the Pacers are "receptive" to offers for guard Caris LeVert, as well as either Turner or Domantas Sabonis.

The 25-year-old is enjoying another productive season with averages of 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers made per game, while also shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.

His 2.7 blocks lead the NBA, putting him on pace to lead the league in blocks for the third time in four seasons.

Turner has also been more efficient offensively than ever before, as his field-goal percentage and three-point-shooting percentage are both career bests.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 6'11" big man has been an elite defender for much of his seven years in the NBA, averaging 2.3 blocks per game in his career, including a career-high 3.4 per game in 47 games last season.

In addition to still being fairly young, Turner is signed through next season, which could help the Pacers land an impressive haul if they are indeed intent on rebuilding.

The Lakers would make the playoffs if they started Saturday as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, but their 14-13 record is disappointing considering they won a championship two seasons ago.

Defense has been L.A.'s biggest issue this season, as its 112.1 points allowed per game ranks 27th in the NBA.

Adding Turner to the mix alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis would undoubtedly help the Lakers significantly on the defensive end.

There would likely be no better interior duo in the league than Turner and AD, which could give the Lakers the boost they need to be championship contenders once again.

After trading off many assets for guard Russell Westbrook during the offseason, however, it is unclear if they have the ammo needed to land a player like Turner.