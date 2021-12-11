Arizona Men's Basketball Forced to Uber from Indianapolis to Illinois Due to Weather

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Ahead of Saturday's road game against Illinois, the Arizona men's basketball team took an unconventional route to Champaign, Illinois.

According to ESPN's Myron Medcalf, poor visibility due to snow, rain and tornadoes across the Midwest forced the team's flight to divert from Savoy, Illinois, to Indianapolis on Friday night.

As a result, the Arizona players and coaches decided to take Uber rides to Champaign rather than waiting for buses to arrive.

Arizona spokesperson Nathan Wiechers confirmed that everyone involved with the team is "OK" and that there were "no issues" getting to Champaign.

Medcalf noted that an Uber ride from Indianapolis to Champaign costs $127, although it may have cost more Friday amid the poor weather.

Saturday's contest is a significant one, as Arizona is off to a red-hot start under first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd, who replaced Sean Miller.

The Wildcats haven't reached the NCAA tournament since the 2017-18 season, but they are 8-0 and ranked No. 11 in the nation despite beginning the season unranked.

Most impressively, Arizona scored an 80-62 win over the Michigan Wolverines last month.

Illinois is not ranked after starting the year ranked 11th, but the Fighting Illini are 7-2 and have won five games in a row.

A win over the Wildcats would likely ensure a return to the Top 25, while beating the Illini would likely help Arizona crack the Top 10.