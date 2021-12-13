Lakers' Anthony Davis Day-to-Day with Knee Injury; Imaging Shows No Structural Damage

AP Photo/Nikki Boertman

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is day-to-day after an ultrasound revealed no structural damage in his sore knee, coach Frank Vogel told reporters Sunday.

Davis has averaged 24 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game for the struggling 14-13 Lakers, whose 2021-22 season has gotten off to a sluggish start because of a combination of injuries, inconsistent defensive play and poor outside shooting, among other reasons.

Davis played in the Lakers' first 25 games this year before left knee soreness held him out of his team's 116-95 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. He will also miss Sunday's contest against the Orlando Magic.

Sans Davis, the Lakers opted to start Talen Horton-Tucker on the wing, which moved LeBron James to power forward alongside Dwight Howard at center.

The backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley remained unchanged. Carmelo Anthony continued to see the bulk of the minutes off the bench at forward. DeAndre Jordan saw some time at the 5 behind Howard.

James and Westbrook should see their usage increase sans Davis, with Anthony and Bradley expected to help with the scoring load as well. Howard and Jordan should handle the center minutes.