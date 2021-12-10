Report: Suns Employees Released from NDAs to Participate in NBA's Robert Sarver Probe

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

As the NBA investigates allegations of racism, misogyny and a toxic workplace against Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, former team employees are reportedly being released from non-disclosure agreements to speak with the league.

Per ESPN's Baxter Holmes, multiple former Suns employees said they have "begun scheduling and participating in interviews with the lawyers leading the NBA's investigation into the team" after being released from their NDAs.

Holmes noted those who signed NDAs are only being allowed to speak with the NBA as part of its investigation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.