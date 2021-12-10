5-Star CB Recruit Daylen Everette Decommits from Clemson After Venables' Departure

Source: 247Sports

After Brent Venables left Clemson to become the head coach at Oklahoma, one of the Tigers' top 2022 recruits has decommitted from the program.

Cornerback Daylen Everette issued a statement to Hayes Fawcett of On3.com about his decision to reopen his recruiting:

"I want to thank the whole Clemson staff for everything they’ve done for my family and I. I am very grateful for Coach Swinney, Coach Reed and the rest of the Clemson staff for believing in my talents and providing me with an opportunity to play football at the next level. After a long talk with my family, I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from Clemson University. So as of now, I will be opening my recruitment back up. I wish nothing but the best for Clemson University."

Everette, who attends IMG Academy, is a 5-star recruit, the No. 6 cornerback and 29th-ranked overall player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Clemson got a verbal commitment from Everette in July.

"It's a national championship team," Everette said of picking the Tigers during an appearance on CBS Sports HQ (h/t David Cobb and Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports). "It's a very prestigious school athletically and academically."

Everette has become the third high-profile recruit from IMG Academy to decommit from Clemson since Venables was hired by the Sooners on Dec. 5.

Defensive end Jihaad Campbell and safety Keon Sabb announced earlier this week they were reopening their recruiting.

Venables was widely regarded as one of the best recruiters for Dabo Swinney on Clemson's staff. He was responsible for getting players like Christian Wilkins (2015), Isaiah Simmons (2016), Trayvon Mullen (2016) and Bryan Bresee (2020), per Adam Friedman of Rivals.com.

The 50-year-old joined the Tigers coaching staff in 2012. He won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach in 2016.

Prior to giving Clemson a verbal commitment, Everette also made official visits to Georgia, Florida State and North Carolina.