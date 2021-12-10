X

    Donovan Mitchell Drops 22 as Jazz Beat 76ers with Joel Embiid Playing Through Injury

    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Donovan Mitchell finally cooled off some on Thursday night. No biggie—the rest of the Utah Jazz picked up the slack. 

    Led by eight players scoring double-digit points, the Jazz beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-96.

    Clarkson taps it to Gobert for the jam

    Rudy Gay finishes with some finesse

    Spida banks it in from downtown

    Mitchell came into the game en fuego, with 30 or more points in four straight games. While he couldn't keep that streak going, he and the Jazz outdueled Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid, who has been excellent since returning from a three-week COVID-19 absence in mid-November but left Thursday's game late in the third quarter with abdominal pain.

    By the time he returned with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Sixers found themselves in a 16-point hole, a deficit they wouldn't overcome.

    Joel Embiid's pain as 'severe' but said he wanted to try and play through it.

    The result bumped the Jazz up to 18-7 on the season, while Philly fell to 14-12. 

    Key Stats

    Donovan Mitchell, Utah: 22 points, six assists

    Rudy Gobert, Utah: 17 points, 21 rebounds, two blocks

    Mike Conley, Utah: 10 points, four assists

    Joel Embiid, PHI: 19 points, nine rebounds, three steals

    Tobias Harris, PHI: 17 points, seven rebounds

    Seth Curry, PHI: 18 points, four assists

    The Sixers Can't Seem To Catch A Break

    Ben Simmons wants to be traded and hasn't played a game for the team thus far this season. Countless players have missed time due to injuries or the NBA's health and safety protocols. Both Tyrese Maxey and Embiid temporarily left Thursday's game with knocks. 

    Joel Embiid sees Bassey coming to the scorer's table, takes a foul and gets a technical for his trouble. His night is done.

Sixers have been completely outclassed tonight but obviously Embiid's health is the biggest concern moving forward.

    The Jazz lead Philly 94-78….the Sixers don't really have the shooting or the playmaking to survive for long with Embiid off the floor, and the Jazz rotation is so deep with both that they are creating a ton of separation. 9:53 remaining

    The Sixers have struggled to maintain any positive momentum this season given all of those adversities, and in many ways the loss to the Jazz felt like a microcosm of their season as a whole. 

    Granted, it didn't help that they shot 6-of-33 (18.2 percent) from three.

    So long as they have Embiid, the Sixers are a threat. But their margin for error is razor-thin, especially while the Simmons ordeal remains unresolved. Against the league's top teams like the Jazz, that becomes more obvious.

    Utah's Balance And Depth Continues To Be A Strength

    Joe Ingles, Rudy Gay, Jordan Clarkson and Hassan Whiteside came off the bench and combined for 46 points. Utah held a 48-31 advantage in bench points. Four starters scored in double digits.

    There's just nowhere to hide bad defenders against the Jazz….

    Really like the dynamic Rudy Gay brings to the table for the Jazz.

    Sixers reserves really letting them down tonight.

    You don't need Mitchell to play like a superhero when the supporting cast shows up like that. 

    While the Sixers struggled to hit their perimeter shots, the Jazz finished 15-of-40 (37.5 percent) from deep. They played excellent team basketball, with 22 assists. This was quality, efficient basketball, the type coaches love.

    The Jazz's lack of a second true superstar next to Mitchell tends to hurt them come the postseason. But there's no doubt that their depth and balance make them a threat to compete for the top seed yet again. 

    What's Next?

    Utah travels to Washington, D.C., to face the Wizards on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, while the Sixers host the Golden State Warriors that same day at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. 

