Billups: Damian Lillard Has Been 'Very Clear' About His Intentions amid Trade Rumors

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been the subject of trade speculation throughout this season, despite his attempts to make it clear that he wants to remain in Portland.

Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups defended his point guard Thursday, saying he believes Lillard is being genuine when he says he doesn't want to be traded.

"I still just can't believe that he has to continue saying and professing his love for this city and for this organization and letting people know that he wants to be here, but that's just kinda the world we live in," Billups said, per the team's Instagram. "But he's been very, very clear about his intentions, what he wants and where he wants to do it at."

On Wednesday, Lillard told Jason Dumas of KRON4 News in San Francisco that he doesn't have any plans to request a trade and wants to be a part of turning Portland's season around.

"I been here for 10 years, and I’m trying to be a part of the solution," he said. "We're out here to do a job. We're out here to try to win and try to win big. I feel like that’s something I’m here to do, and I’m just trying to be a part of the solution."

Lillard added, "I’m not asking for a trade. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to say it."

In his first year as an NBA head coach, Billups has endured some early-season struggles. Portland has gotten off to a slow start with an 11-15 record. The Blazers are in the midst of a four-game losing skid and are coming off a 10-point loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. It was their seventh loss in the last eight games.

Injuries to key players have also hurt Portland. Lillard has been out since Nov. 29 because of an abdominal injury. Second-leading scorer CJ McCollum is out indefinitely due to a collapsed right lung.

The Blazers will return to action Sunday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team is hopeful that Lillard will be able to return that day.