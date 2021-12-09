Alabama's Bryce Young Wins 2021 AP College Football Player of the Year Award

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

In a potential preview of the Heisman Trophy voting, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year on Saturday.

According to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, Young received 42 of the 53 first-place votes submitted by AP Top 25 voters.

Young received 137 points in the voting, while the second-place finisher, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, received 67 points, including four first-place votes.

