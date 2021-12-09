Video: 'Winning Time' Trailer for HBO Series on Showtime Lakers Released

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

HBO has given fans a taste of what to expect from the upcoming series about the Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers.

A teaser trailer for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty dropped on Thursday:

The trailer starts with voiceover narration by Jerry Buss (played by John C. Reilly), who owned the Lakers from 1979 until his death in 2013.

It then moves forward to the first draft pick made by Los Angeles after Buss purchased the franchise—Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah). There are title cards showing the various cast of characters who will populate the series, including Jerry West (Jason Clarke), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) and Pat Riley (Adrien Brody).

The addition of Johnson to a star-studded roster transformed the Lakers back into a dynasty after the franchise went seven seasons without winning a title. They won five NBA titles and reached the NBA Finals nine times from 1980-91.

Adam McKay, Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht created the series based on Jeff Pearlman's book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

Winning Time will premiere in March on HBO Max.