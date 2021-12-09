Coyotes Made All Payments on Bills, Tax Liabilities to Avoid Arena Lockout

Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

The Arizona Coyotes have paid off their outstanding tax bills and unpaid arena charges and will not be evicted from Gila River Arena, the franchise told Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

ESPN's Kristen Shilton reported Wednesday the city of Glendale informed the Coyotes they would be locked out of their home rink unless they paid their state and city taxes, which reportedly totaled more than $1.3 million.

