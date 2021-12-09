AEW Revolution PPV Date, Location and Ticket Details Announced

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

AEW announced Wednesday night on Dynamite that its next pay-per-view event, Revolution, is set for March 2022.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Robert Gunier, AEW noted that Revolution will take place on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Additional Financial Arena is located on the campus of the University of Central Florida and is primarily used to host UCF sporting events.

It was also announced that tickets for Revolution will go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. ET at AEWTix.com.

AEW turning the event into a "Weekend Spectacular" in Orlando that will include Rampage on March 4 and AEW Fan Fest on March 5 ahead of Revolution on March 6.

AEW's most recent pay-per-view, Full Gear, took place last month, meaning there will be a four-month gap between pay-per-views.

However, the company is putting on a special event called Battle of the Belts on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, that will air on TNT.

This year's Revolution pay-per-view was held on March 7, 2021, at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, with a limited number of fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That event was headlined by the exploding barbed wire deathmatch between then-AEW World champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

