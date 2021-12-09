Lance Stephenson Wants a 'Different Perception' Than Person Who Blew in LeBron’s Ear

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Lance Stephenson wants fans to remember more about his nine-year NBA career than just his bizarre antics.

"Stephenson acknowledges he did some things that were curious and, well, fun, but he doesn’t want his career epitaph to be: He blew in LeBron’s ear," Bob Kravitz of The Athletic reported.

The 31-year-old had a notable feud with LeBron James while a member of the Indiana Pacers, which included once blowing in the superstar's ear during a playoff game. He also wasn't afraid to show emotion on the court, including his memorable air guitar celebrations.

Now two years removed from playing in the NBA, the guard wants to rewrite his narrative.

"I feel like a lot of people, all they want to talk about is the funny stuff or the stuff with LeBron," Stephenson told Kravitz. "I know it’s exciting and fun, but honestly, I don’t want to talk about it anymore. Like, you haven’t asked me about it, but it feels like all the interviews are about that. I just want a different perception out there. I want people to talk about what I can do to help teams."

Stephenson has continued his basketball career outside the NBA the past two seasons, playing for the Liaoning Flying Leopards in China before joining the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League this season.

"I feel like a lot of people pick on me, like every little thing I do is extreme," he said. "I love the game. I love to have fun. It’s like a gift and a curse."