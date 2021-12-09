Lakers Rumors: Coaches Ponder Changing Strategy 'On the Fly' amid Injuries, Struggles

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to seek solutions to turn things around after a 13-12 start to the season.

"The injuries and inconsistency have led the coaching staff to put everything on the table and ponder whether they have to change their high-paced plan on the fly," ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported.

LeBron James has played only 13 of 25 games this season, mostly because of an abdominal injury. Anthony Davis has also been limited at times by a thumb injury, while the entire team has struggled to string together winning performances.

The Lakers have only one winning streak of three games all season and are just 5-6 over the last 11 games.

There are certainly higher expectations for a roster that features three superstars in James, Davis and Russell Westbrook, plus proven contributors like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo and others.

Though some were concerned about having too many mouths to feed on the offense, pushing the pace helped solve this problem.

"What it takes care of is shot attempts for everybody," Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale said. "You don't have a guy very often saying, 'Man, well, I never touched the ball.' Well, we got 125 possessions, 130 possessions in the game. You should have."

The Lakers rank second in the league in pace this season, per NBA.com.

An improved tempo also creates more opportunities at the rim with fast breaks, which helps overcome the lack of outside shooting on the roster.

It unfortunately hasn't led to much team success, ranking fourth in points per game but just 22nd in offensive efficiency. With limited team depth and an aging roster, fatigue and injuries also become major factors.

This could lead to a change in strategy as head coach Frank Vogel tries to get the most out of the roster.