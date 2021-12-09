Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Blasts Refs: They 'Just Made It About Them and That's Bull'

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks criticized how the referees handled Wednesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Brooks was ejected with under 30 seconds remaining in the 104-96 loss after being called for his second technical foul. He told reporters the lack of consistency from the officials was an issue:

"As you saw in the game, we've been playing physical basketball for about a week now. And all of a sudden, new officials come in here and they call an inconsistent game. They want to call ticky-tack in the first half and then in the second half they want to call nothing. And then you got guys getting undercut, getting hit on the floor, no call. There's a lack of protection of the players and that's the main thing. I felt like this crew came out there and just made it about them and that's bull.

"Obviously I can't put it all on them. We got to get the 50-50 balls, you got to be able to rebound the basketball, you got to be able to hit shots in timely ways. But this crew did not protect the players. They just wanted to get the game over with and that's [expletive]. That's [expletive] from the very beginning. That's bull."

Brooks could be subject to a fine from the NBA for public criticism of officiating for the remarks.

The game's overall foul numbers were relatively even, with the Grizzlies called for two more fouls. The fifth-year forward seemed more frustrated with how the game was called rather than suggesting it favored the Mavs, though.

It's worth noting Brooks was called for five fouls, including the technicals, and only drew one foul in the contest, which likely furthered his exasperation.

The 25-year-old University of Oregon product finished with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes before the ejection.

Memphis dropped to 14-11 with the loss, while Dallas improved to 12-12 as part of a congested middle portion of the Western Conference standings.

Brooks and the Grizzlies are back in action Thursday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at FedEx Forum.