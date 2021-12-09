Report: Buck Showalter Left Mets Officials 'Pretty Impressed' in Managerial Interview

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The New York Mets' search for a new manager is ongoing, but team officials reportedly came away happy from an interview Wednesday.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that Buck Showalter spoke with the Mets and had a great interview. A source told Puma, "They were pretty impressed with Buck today. It went really well."

Puma also reported that New York has six candidates for its managerial opening including Showalter, Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and former Detroit Tigers/Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim manager Brad Ausmus. Geren also interviewed with the Mets on Wednesday.

According to Puma, Pirates bench coach Don Kelly has removed his name from consideration, but the Mets have one last first-round interview with a yet-to-be-identified candidate scheduled for Thursday. The team reportedly hopes to have a new manager hired by the end of next week.

ESPN's Buster Olney said Wednesday that Showalter is "viewed as the heavy favorite" to land the Mets opening.

Showalter last managed in the majors with the Baltimore Orioles from 2010 to 2018. The 65-year-old also managed the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers in a career spanning nearly 20 years. He was named American League Manager of the Year three times. Showalter interviewed for managerial openings with the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies in recent offseasons.

The Mets finished last season with a 77-85 record and declined the option on former manager Luis Rojas' contract when the year ended after his second consecutive losing season.