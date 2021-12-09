Eric Gordon, Rockets Shock James Harden, Nets for 7th Straight Win

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The Houston Rockets have won seven straight games after upsetting the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets 114-104 at home in Toyota Center on Wednesday.

The Rockets led by as many as 20 points and took a 67-52 halftime advantage. The Nets cut the lead to as few as four points in the fourth quarter, but the Rockets responded with a 16-6 run to end the game.

The Nets rested both Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge. Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green was out with a left hamstring strain, and Kevin Porter Jr. missed this matchup with a left thigh contusion.

Current Nets and former Rockets superstar James Harden played his second game in Houston since being traded to Brooklyn in January. He had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists but shot just 4-of-16 and committed eight turnovers.

All five Rockets starters scored in double figures, with Eric Gordon's 21 points leading the way. Christian Wood posted 12 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks, and rookie Josh Christopher celebrated his 20th birthday by shooting 7-of-7 for 18 points off the bench.

The Rockets started the season 1-16 but have since moved well clear of the NBA's basement with the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons both losing 20 times apiece.

The 17-8 Nets remained in first place in the Eastern Conference after the second-place Chicago Bulls lost against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Notable Performances

Nets G James Harden: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists

Nets G Cam Thomas: 18 points

Nets F/C Paul Millsap: 10 points, 6 rebounds

Rockets PG Eric Gordon: 21 points

Rockets G Josh Christopher: 18 points

Rockets PF Christian Wood: 12 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks

What's Next?

Both teams will play Friday.

Brooklyn will visit the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET in State Farm Arena. Houston will host the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

