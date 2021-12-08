MLB Legend Alex Rodriguez Sells Miami Mansion for $6.3M

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

Former Major League Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez set a new record with the recent sale of one of his Miami homes.

Per TMZ Sports, Rodriguez sold the 3,000-square-foot house located in the Design District for $6.3 million.

TMZ noted the price tag is the "highest recorded lot sale ever in the area."

House accommodations include three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an outdoor pool and grilling area.

Per Mary K. Jacob, Rodriguez initially closed on the house for $5.5 million on April 9 before relisting it 17 days later.

The relisting came after Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who began dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019, announced on April 15 they had broken off their engagement.

Rodriguez and Lopez also purchased a 14,000-square-foot mansion in Miami Beach in August 2020 that they share ownership of.

One of the best—and most controversial—players of his era, Rodriguez won three American League MVP awards and the 2009 World Series as a member of the New York Yankees. He has transitioned to broadcasting and business since retiring as a player after the 2016 season.

In July, Rodriguez and Marc Lore were officially announced as part of the ownership group of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx. They will take over a controlling interest in both clubs in 2023.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

From 2018 to '21, Rodriguez was the lead color commentator for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.