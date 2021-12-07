Liv Morgan Comments on Mentioning Released Talent on Raw After WWE Cut from Video

Photo credit: WWE.com

Prior to her Raw Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch in the main event of Monday night's episode of Raw, Liv Morgan addressed a recent promo in which she alluded to the WWE release of former Riott Squad stablemates Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

Appearing on Out of Character with Fox Sports' Ryan Satin (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marco Rovere), Morgan explained why she mentioned the releases and whether she thought doing so was fair game:

"Becky has brought up my friends, she's brought up my friends not being here. Also after my segment aired, I got a text from my friends saying how proud they were and how amazing it was. I don't think there were any hard feelings anywhere around. I know I'm addressing something that may feel like an elephant in the room or taboo, but these are things that are happening. I don't think I said anything wrong.

"Everyone is allowed to feel how they feel, react how they want to react. There was not one intention in my mind to offend anyone or make light of a situation, but just to address the reality of the situation. I felt like she needed to hear it. She's on such a high horse right now that I couldn't wait to bring her down to reality."

During a contract signing segment with Lynch on last week's Raw, Morgan blamed Lynch for the release of Riott and Logan, saying her "big, fat, greedy contract" played a role. WWE later removed the line from a YouTube video of the segment.

WWE has released nearly 80 in-ring performers this year and Riott was among them, getting let go in June. Meanwhile, Logan was released from her WWE contract in April 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Riott Squad enjoyed success as a group from 2017-19, and the duo of Morgan and Riott reunited as a team in 2020 and remained together until Riott's release.

While releases have been an unfortunate reality in WWE as of late, all three former Riott Squad members are enjoying success in different ways.

Logan has not wrestled since her release, but she gave birth to her first child in February with WWE Superstar Erik of The Viking Raiders.

Riott has since signed with AEW where she is going by the name Ruby Soho. She won a battle royal to earn an AEW Women's World Championship shot in her AEW debut at All Out in September, and she is currently in the semifinals of a tournament to crown the first AEW TBS champion.

Finally, Morgan is receiving the biggest singles push of her career and is seemingly on the precipice of becoming a champion for the first time.

Morgan lost to Lynch in the main event of Monday's Raw, but Becky cheated to win by holding the rope during a pinfall, which suggests a rematch could be in the offing.

