Edge Accepts The Miz's Challenge for Match at WWE Day 1 PPV

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Edge and The Miz will be kicking off 2022 together.

The Miz challenged the Hall of Famer to a match at WWE Day 1 on New Year's Day, and The Rated-R Superstar quickly accepted.

This is the first non-title bout on the card.

Edge hasn't stepped inside the squared circle since his victory over Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel in October.

Ever since returning to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble, the 48-year-old has shown he remains an excellent wrestler. His Crown Jewel battle with Rollins warrants consideration among the promotion's best of this year.

As much as Edge's rivalry with Randy Orton made sense right out of the gate given their history, one benefit of his comeback was that the legendary competitor would get to enjoy some fresh feuds.

This is one such example. Edge and The Miz haven't crossed paths much, and Day 1 will be their first encounter on a major show.

In terms of stakes, this pairing may offer little. Edge's legacy is already assured, and The Miz isn't some up-and-coming star who needs to beat up a big name to legitimize himself. If Monday is any evidence, their shared charisma could nevertheless make this storyline a lot of fun.

The month of January is typically reserved for the Royal Rumble and the beginning of the proverbial "Road to WrestleMania." But WWE is putting together quite the lineup for Day 1.