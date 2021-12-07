49ers' Trenton Cannon Released from Hospital, Remains in Concussion Protocol

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The San Francisco 49ers provided an update on running back Trenton Cannon after his scary injury in Sunday's game. Cannon was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a concussion on the opening kickoff.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Cannon has been discharged from the hospital and "is doing better." He will remain in concussion protocol and continue to be monitored by team doctors.

Cannon dove to make a tackle on Seattle Seahawks kick returner DeeJay Dallas and inadvertently ran into one of his own teammates, causing his head to get bent backwards. He laid on the field for a while as players huddled around him and he was placed on a stretcher in a scary scene. Cannon waved his left arm before leaving in the ambulance.

San Francisco claimed Cannon off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in September. He's spent most of his time on special teams, recording eight tackles and notching 16 kickoff returns for 328 yards in 10 games.

A four-year veteran out of Virginia State, Cannon started his career with the New York Jets in 2018 and spent last season with the Carolina Panthers. He has 310 total yards from scrimmage and one rushing touchdown in his career.

Cannon's injury continues a trend for San Francisco this season. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin), running back Trey Sermon (ankle) and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) all missed Sunday's game against Seattle. The 49ers defense has been without starting cornerback Jason Verrett since Week 1 as he's on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

San Francisco (6-6) will look to bounce back from Sunday's loss to Seattle in a road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.