49ers' Trenton Cannon Taken off Field in Ambulance After Injury vs. Seahawks

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon suffered a scary injury during the opening kickoff of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated stated that Cannon "got his head bent back" during the play. Cannon was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field in an ambulance and is out for the game with a concussion, per NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. Maiocco also reported that he saw Cannon's left arm moving.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.