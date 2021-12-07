Becky Lynch Defeats Liv Morgan to Retain WWE Raw Women's Title

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Becky Lynch successfully defended the Raw Women's Championship against Liv Morgan on Monday night.

Lynch reversed a rollup by Morgan and grabbed the bottom rope for added leverage to take the victory.

It was an impressive performance from Morgan in a losing effort:

She earned a shot at Lynch's title when she survived a Fatal-5 Way match against Carmella, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Queen Zelina in November. It set up her first championship singles match as a member of the main roster.

In the build to Survivor Series, Lynch's focus was primarily on her battle with Charlotte Flair, which briefly placed Morgan onto the back burner. The night after Survivor Series, the challenger made sure she was front and center again.

Lynch and Morgan's interaction one week later laid out how this feud was about more than simply the Raw Women's Championship.

Morgan had an enjoyable run with The Riott Squad, but she has rarely been presented as a credible threat in the ring. Grappling with Lynch may have potentially changed that perception.

The last few weeks have shown how easily WWE can build momentum behind an underdog and get fans on their side.

However, that energy can quickly dissipate.

For now, Morgan is riding a groundswell of support, and the nature of her defeat is bound to make her a bigger babyface. It also says something that Lynch resorted to cheating in order to put her away.

As satisfying as a victory may been to watch Monday, the feeling will be amplified if Morgan gets a rematch and bests Big Time Becks at some point down the line.