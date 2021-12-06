Evander Kane Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Anna

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was reportedly granted a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Anna.

TMZ Sports reported that Kane said in court documents he was "afraid" Anna might hurt him, his girlfriend Mara Teigen and his daughter after she posted a video on her Instagram account that showed the hockey player holding a gun.

Anna said the weapon was loaded and that Kane pointed it at her, but he said it was not loaded and was just being used in a photo shoot of the couple, who were married in 2018. Anna since filed for divorce in July.

Kane is also seeking an order to keep Anna at least 300 yards away from him for three years, and the hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022.

This comes after A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported in September that Anna made allegations of sexual assault and domestic battery against Kane in court filings. Kane denied the allegations through his attorney.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski noted the NHL investigated the situation and determined the allegations "could not be substantiated." The league also investigated Anna's claims that Kane gambled on NHL games and did not find any evidence he did.

Still, the NHL suspended Kane 21 games in October for violating the league's COVID-19 protocol. Perez reported Kane submitted a fake vaccination card.

The 30-year-old has not appeared in an NHL game this season.

At the end of November, San Jose placed him on waivers, which he eventually cleared. He was then reassigned to the Sharks' AHL affiliate, the Barracuda.