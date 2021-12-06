Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith's $2.2M Mansion with Private Dinner Sells in 22 Hours

Rick Kern/Getty Images for PXG

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith's $2.2 million mansion was sold 22 hours after it hit the market, and the lucky buyer also gets to have a private dinner with the NFL's all-time leading rusher.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith's listing agent received 12 offers after the mansion was listed in September. The $2.2-million price tag was incentivized by the chance to dine with the Hall of Famer.

The 10,806-square-foot home was built in 1999 and includes five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a dining area for up to 22 people, a game room, a home theater, a pool and a barbecue area in the backyard.