Lakers' LeBron James 'Absolutely' Still Thinks About Playing With Son Bronny in NBA

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been open about his goal to one day play in the NBA at the same time as his son, LeBron "Bronny" James, Jr.

On Monday, James reiterated his desire to share the floor with his son, telling reporters he "absolutely" thinks about playing alongside Bronny but he acknowledged they have "a long time" before that can happen.

Bronny James is in his junior season at Sierra Canyon High School in California. 247Sports' composite ranks the 17-year-old as a four-star recruit and the No. 5 overall player in the state in the class of 2023.

LeBron James was in attendance Saturday to watch his son and Sierra Canyon defeat his alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary's in The Chosen-1’s Invitational at Staples Center on Saturday. Bronny James scored 19 points in the 71-53 win.

When he was asked on Monday about watching his son play in the showcase, James said Bronny's dream is to play in the NBA.

"He has my support and my blueprint," James said. "With health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate thing."

James, who is in his 19th season in the NBA, is set to turn 37 on Dec. 30. He would likely have to continue playing into his 40s if he hopes to overlap with his son.

The 17-time All-Star has been able to stay healthy throughout most of his career, but he's dealt with a number of injuries in recent seasons. A groin injury caused him to miss 27 games in 2018-19, which was his first season in Los Angeles. He's missed 12 games this season with ankle and abdominal injuries.

James and the Lakers will look to bounce back from Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at home against the Boston Celtics.