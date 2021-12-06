X

    Nebraska Legend Johnny Rodgers in ICU with COVID-19; Won 1972 Heisman Trophy

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2021

    Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

    Former Nebraska wide receiver Johnny Rodgers, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1972, has been hospitalized in an intensive care unit with COVID-19, according to the Associated Press

    Rodgers told KETV NewsWatch 7 in a text message that he expects to head home "in a week or so" but "might stay a little longer" to punish the coronavirus for "doing me like this."

