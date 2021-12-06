Nebraska Legend Johnny Rodgers in ICU with COVID-19; Won 1972 Heisman Trophy

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Former Nebraska wide receiver Johnny Rodgers, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1972, has been hospitalized in an intensive care unit with COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.

Rodgers told KETV NewsWatch 7 in a text message that he expects to head home "in a week or so" but "might stay a little longer" to punish the coronavirus for "doing me like this."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.