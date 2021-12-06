X

    AP College Basketball Poll 2021: Complete Week 5 Rankings Released

    Rob Goldberg, December 6, 2021

    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    Purdue is the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll for the first time in school history after the latest shakeup at the top.

    The Boilermakers improved to 8-0 with a pair of convincing wins this week, while Duke and Gonzaga each suffered upset losses to slide down in the poll.

    Here is the full Top 25 heading into Week 5 of the college basketball season.

    AP Poll

    1. Purdue

    2. Baylor

    3. Duke

    4. UCLA

    5. Gonzaga

    6. Villanova

    7. Texas

    8. Kansas

    9. Alabama

    10. Kentucky

    11. Arizona

    12. Arkansas

    13. Tennessee

    14. Houston

    15. Connecticut

    16. USC

    17. Iowa State

    18. Auburn

    19. Michigan State

    20. Florida

    21. Ohio State

    22. Wisconsin

    23. Seton Hall

    24. BYU

    25. LSU

    Purdue has impressed through the first month of the season, beating North Carolina and Villanova. The past week was no different as the team dominated Florida State 93-65 before earning a 77-70 win over previously unbeaten Iowa.

    "They deserved to be No. 1," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters after the game. "They can hurt in so many ways. They have depth, experience and size. It's going to be a hard team to beat."

    Jaden Ivey led the team in scoring each game and is now averaging 15.9 points per game and is one of the top breakout players in college basketball.

    The move up the ranking was also helped by Ohio State's upset over Duke. The Buckeyes earned the 71-69 win in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge thanks to some clutch shooting by E.J. Liddell:

    Big Ten Network

    How @OhioStateHoops upset No. 1 Duke:

    Duke seemed unstoppable after a win over Gonzaga last week but now drop from No. 1 to No. 3.

    Gonzaga also fell again this week down to No. 5 after suffering a 91-82 loss to Alabama. The Crimson Tide hit 13 three-pointers in the win, led by Jaden Shackelford's 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

    FOX College Hoops

    It was a bad day to be a Bulldog 😏@AlabamaMBB took down Gonzaga 💪 Check out the highlights 👇

    The Crimson Tide lost to Iona earlier this year, but now at 7-1, the team moved up to ninth in the latest poll.

    Baylor is also on the rise up to No. 2 despite only facing Arkansas-Pine Bluff this week, although the squad will be tested in its next game against No. 6 Villanova.

    BYU and Florida each dropped in the latest poll after suffering their first losses of the season. 

