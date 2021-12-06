Report: Travis Green Fired as Canucks Head Coach; Bruce Boudreau to Replace

Rich Lam/Getty Images

The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly fired head coach Travis Green and are replacing him with Bruce Boudreau, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

The news comes following the Canucks' 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, which dropped them to 8-15-2 on the season, last place in the Pacific Division.

Things have undoubtedly taken a turn for the worse in Vancouver. During Sunday's loss to the Penguins, Canucks fans were chanting for general manager Jim Benning to be fired. One fan even tossed a jersey onto the ice in disgust with 1.6 seconds remaining in the third period.

Green coached Vancouver's AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, for four years before being hired to replace Willie Desjardins as head coach of the Canucks after the 2017 campaign. The 50-year-old went 133-147-34 in a little more than four-and-a-quarter seasons behind the bench and led the Canucks to just one postseason appearance during the 2019-20 campaign.

Vancouver followed up that season with a disappointing last-place finish in the NHL's all-Canadian division during the 2020-21 season with a 23-29-4 record. The Canucks have made the playoffs just twice in the last eight seasons, and the team has been particularly disappointing since falling to the Boston Bruins in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Boudreau last coached for the Minnesota Wild during the 2019-20 season, going 27-23-7 before being fired ahead of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign. In his four seasons as head coach of the Wild, he compiled a 158-110-35 record.

The 66-year-old also coached the Washington Capitals from 2007-08 to 2011-12, compiling a 201-88-40 record, before coaching the Anaheim Ducks from 2011-12 to 2015-16, compiling a 208-104-40 record.

In his 14 seasons as a head coach, Boudreau compiled a 567-302-115 record and won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's best coach during the 2007-08 campaign. His teams have finished first within their respective divisions in eight of his 14 seasons and have made the postseason in 10 of those years.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Green's firing may not be the only move coming in Vancouver as the Canucks are reportedly likely to undergo more "significant changes."