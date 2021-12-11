Luka Doncic Ruled Out for Mavs vs. Thunder with Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will miss Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left ankle soreness, the team announced Saturday.

The 22-year-old has been bothered by an ankle injury throughout the 2021-22 season, and he aggravated it in Friday night's loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Sunday will mark the fifth game Doncic has missed since Nov. 15.

The Mavs offense tends to fall apart when the Slovenian isn't on the floor, so any extended absence would be a critical blow for a team that's already failing to live up to expectations. Dallas is 12-13 and in seventh place in the Western Conference heading into Saturday night.

Jalen Brunson will stand to get additional playing time in the star's absence.