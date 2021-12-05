Chauncey Billups Rips Blazers After Loss: 'Crazy' That Bench Has to Inspire Starters

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups called out his team after a 145-117 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

"I've never seen a team that needs its bench to inspire our starters," Billups told reporters after the game. "That s--t is crazy to me. It's supposed to be the other way around."

Portland was overmatched most of the game, but a rare bright spot came in the second quarter when it outscored Boston 35-26. Larry Nance Jr. (nine points, five rebounds and two steals) and Cody Zeller (10 points, eight rebounds) stood out among the energized bench players.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.