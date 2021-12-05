Blazers Rumors: Former Celtics GM Danny Ainge Hasn't Been Contacted by Portland

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly not made contact with former Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge amid the firing of Neil Olshey.

Longtime Portland journalist Dwight Jaynes reported the Blazers are yet to speak with Ainge, who left his post in Boston after the 2020-21 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.