Alabama's Bryce Young Sets SEC Championship Records for Total Offense, Passing Yards

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was outstanding in Saturday's SEC Championship Game against Georgia, a 41-24 win for the Crimson Tide.

The 20-year-old broke the SEC title game records for total offense and passing yards, the latter of which was held by Mac Jones, per AL.com's Mike Rodak. Young completed 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 40 yards and a score on three carries.

Young's performance helped Alabama clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff, and it certainly helped his Heisman Trophy odds.

The sophomore has been one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC and all of college football this year. He entered the SEC Championship Game having completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 3,901 yards and 40 touchdowns against four interceptions.

In addition, Young tied the Alabama single-season record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 43. Tua Tagovailoa set that record in 2018.

Few thought Young and the Alabama offense would be able to carve up the top-ranked Georgia defense, but the quarterback was unstoppable Saturday.

The Georgia defense entered the SEC Championship Game allowing just 230.4 yards per game. Young and the Alabama offense put up 365 yards in the first half alone. In addition, Georgia was also allowing just 6.9 points per game before Saturday's contest. Alabama put up 24 in the first half.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Young was also the first player since Cam Newton in 2010 to have 300 or more yards of total offense in an SEC title game half, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Setting records is nothing new for Young, though. He shattered the Alabama record for passing yards in a game with 559 in a 42-35 win over Arkansas in November.

With all of that being said, Young still has a long college football career ahead of him, and he's only going to improve, which should scare the rest of the nation.