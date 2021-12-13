Klay Thompson Rumors: Warriors Want to Ramp Up Star's 'Gameplay in the Coming Week'

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is ramping up activity ahead of making his season debut in the coming weeks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Warriors are planning on Thompson returning sometime around Christmas. The team is planning to increase his regimen in the coming week to check his progress.

Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL, which he suffered during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He also missed the 2020-21 campaign with a torn Achilles suffered during an offseason workout.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Dec. 4 that the 31-year-old could have returned to the court sooner and might have played 25-30 minutes per night in early December. However, he wanted to be fully conditioned before making his return.

When healthy, the Washington State alum is one of the best shooters in the NBA. During the 2018-19 season, he averaged 21.5 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from deep.

Even without Thompson, the Warriors (21-5) are one of the best teams in the league. Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins have carried Golden State in his absence.