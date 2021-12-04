Woj: Warriors' Klay Thompson Wants to Be Fully Conditioned for Return from Injury

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson reportedly wants to be fully conditioned before he makes his return to the court, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Friday on NBA Countdown.

Currently, Thompson could play 25 to 30 minutes in an NBA game, Wojnarowski added, and "he's ready to do that." However, his desire to be "conditioned at a very high level" is holding him off the court.

Thompson is projected to make his highly anticipated return sometime in late December.

Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL, which he suffered during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He also missed the 2020-21 season with a torn Achilles suffered during an offseason workout.

When healthy, Thompson is one of the best in the NBA. During the 2018-19 season, he averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from deep.

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Thompson said Friday on Instagram his hope is to be back "in the next few weeks" or "maybe a month." His comments came after head coach Steve Kerr said the veteran could return in "a matter of weeks."

Thompson also said on an ESPN broadcast in early November that he missed being on the court. "I think these last two years have given me a great sense of appreciation for the work it takes to be great, and my story is still being written," he said.

Regardless, the Warriors are rolling without the five-time All-Star. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have carried Golden State to an 18-3 record, which is good for second in the NBA behind the Phoenix Suns.

Still, getting Thompson back will make the Warriors even more dangerous, at least on paper. Given how long he has been out of action, there will be questions about how much of an impact he can have.

If Thompson can return to form, Golden State should be one of the most difficult teams to play against in the NBA. Though, they already are.