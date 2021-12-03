Report: Mario Cristobal Oregon Contract Offer Rivals Lincoln Riley, Brian Kelly Money

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Oregon Ducks reportedly have put a contract extension on the table for head coach Mario Cristobal, according to John Canzano of The Oregonian, who reported it's "aggressive and in line" with what Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly received earlier this week.

Riley, who left Oklahoma to become head coach of the USC Trojans, reportedly will make more than $110 million over the course of his contract. Kelly, who left Notre Dame to take the LSU head coaching job, is being paid $95 million plus bonuses over 10 years, Canzano notes.

Canzano's report also included news that the University of Miami plans to "make a run" at Cristobal as a possible replacement for head coach Manny Diaz. It's unclear if Cristobal, a Miami native, would be interested in becoming head coach of the Hurricanes after all he's done to progress the program at Oregon.

However, Cristobal, who was born and raised in Miami, was also an offensive lineman for the Hurricanes during his playing days and also served as a graduate assistant to start his coaching career. In addition, he was a tight end and offensive line coach for Miami, so he's very familiar with the program. Canzano also noted Cristobal's mother still lives in the area.

Even if Miami pursues Cristobal, it certainly sounds like the school will need to offer him a deal similar to what Oregon is reportedly offering. Would he leave the Ducks for a deal worth less money to return home? It doesn't seem likely, though nothing is impossible.

Cristobal was named head coach of the Ducks in December 2017, taking over for Willie Taggart, who, at the time, left to become head coach at Florida State before joining Florida Atlantic in 2020.

At the time, Cristobal agreed to a five-year contract through January 2023 that paid him $2.5 million annually. A new six-year, $27.3 million contract for the head coach was announced in December 2020. It runs through 2026.

Cristobal owns a 35-12 record as Oregon's head coach, including appearances in four bowl games (wins in the 2018 Redbox Bowl and 2019 Rose Bowl). The Ducks have had a winning record in each of the 51-year-old's full seasons at the helm, so it should come as no surprise that the school is willing to back up the Brinks truck in an attempt to get him to stay.