Oregon's Mario Cristobal Reportedly to Be Pursued for Miami Head Coaching Job

Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of Miami reportedly plans to "make a run" at Oregon's Mario Cristobal as a potential replacement for head football coach Manny Diaz.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the news Friday:

Diaz's status has remained unsettled as the Hurricanes await their bowl assignment following a 7-5 regular season. They started 2-4, which landed him on the hot seat, but the Canes won five of their last six to secure bowl eligibility.

The 47-year-old Miami native has posted a 21-15 record across three seasons since being hired in 2019. It marked his first head coaching job after two decades as a college assistant coach.

Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported Tuesday the "current feel" was Diaz would keep the Miami job, but the school hasn't announced a final decision about his status.

Meanwhile, it appears UM will at least hope Cristobal's interested in potentially moving from the Pacific Northwest back to his native South Florida.

The former Hurricanes offensive lineman had two prior stints on the program's staff, first as a graduate assistant from 1998 through 2000 and then as an offensive assistant from 2004 to 2006.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cristobal has compiled a 35-12 record with the Ducks, including a 10-2 mark so far in 2021, after going 27-47 during a prior six-year stint trying to rebuild the FIU program.

While he hadn't been involved in many coaching rumors in recent weeks, several of his assistants were mentioned as candidates for vacant jobs around the country.

"We've got good coaches. We have a good staff. We've had success." Cristobal told reporters Monday. "Naturally, people are going to come and try to poach our people. I think it's a compliment. It's a pain in the neck because year after year you've got to replace guys."

Now he can expect questions about his own future after Oregon plays in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah on Friday night.